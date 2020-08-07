NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven city officials are closing Lighthouse Point Park due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.
There is currently no power at the park, which means there are no working bathrooms and no power for the sewage injection pumps.
Tree damage is also widespread.
The park will remain closed until further notice.
“We are working hard to get everyone back online after the storm,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “Over the past three days, we have reduced the number of households without power in half and will continue to work with United Illuminating and City Departments to get this done. I want to thank all City staff for working nonstop through this crisis and thank our residents for being patient in this challenging time,” he concluded.
The city is encouraging residents to call the New Haven Emergency Operations Center at 203-946-8221 if they need ice for medication or to report an emergency such as a fallen tree or downed powerlines.
