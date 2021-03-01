NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's mayor offered a glimpse into the Elm City's budget situation.
Mayor Justin Elicker held a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
Stream it here or below.
He unveiled his budget proposal for the city. See it below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.