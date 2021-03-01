NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – When it comes to next year’s budget, New Haven is looking at layoffs, closures, and noticeable tax increases.
According to the mayor, whether or not it happens depends on whether or not the Elm City gets additional support from the state and Yale.
Mayor Justin Elicker says New Haven it as a crossroads and on Monday he presented two budget proposals, which take two very different paths, including one the city is hoping to avoid at all costs.
“We can’t choose not to fund our pensions, we can’t choose not to pay debt service,” Elicker said.
Tasked with closing a $66 million deficit, Elicker says under his proposed crisis budget, the Elm City would see layoffs, eliminate seven positions between the police and fire departments, along with closing the Whitney Avenue Fire Station, The Mitchell Library Branch and the East Shore Senior Center.
There would also be seven and three quarters percent tax increase.
“Let’s just be clear, we do not want to raise taxes by that amount, we do not want to close these services, these are vital to our community, we do not want to lay off people, but we have to make these difficult decisions if we do not get additional support from our partners,” Elicker said.
New Haven already gets $41 million from the state and could be in line for an additional $49 million if a payment in lieu of taxes program is fully funded.
Sixty percent of the property in the city is non-taxable, with Yale owning most. Elicker says the city is talking with Yale’s president. He’s cautiously optimistic about the school increasing its voluntary payment to the city as well.
If both of those happen, Elicker says the city would instead be able to pass what’s being called its Forward Together budget, which would keep city services at the current level and no tax increase.
“I think that we need to be fair in outlining what the different options are on the table and for me to own those options,” Elicker said.
New Haven’s Board of Alders will hold its first public hearing next Monday. That will be followed by meetings, workshops and deliberations before finally adopting a budget in late May.
See the full proposed below:
