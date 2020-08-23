WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Students at Eastern Connecticut State University are returning for Fall Warrior Welcome Sunday.
All first-year, transfer, residential, and commuter students will be welcomed back.
Students can start moving in at 10.
They’ll notice the standard CDC recommendations, six feet of distance, hygiene, and face masks.
There are other not-so-obvious changes.
HVAC filters will be replaced quarterly, along with an increase in ventilation.
There will be ongoing testing throughout the semester too.
Five to ten percent of anyone living in the dorms will be randomly selected each week for testing.
Before students are allowed back on campus, they have to comply with new rules.
On-campus students need to show they tested for COVID-19 in the last fourteen days, preferably the last seventy-two hours.
Students who test positive can return home.
If that’s not an option, they can quarantine at a few places on and off-campus.
Out-of-state students coming from a “hot spot” state on Connecticut’s travel advisory list will have to test negative and quarantine on campus for fourteen days.
Students have to be cleared before returning to campus.
If any staff starts showing COVID-19 symptoms, they need to get tested.
If they test positive, they should notify their supervisor and quarantine until their doctor approves their return to work.
Classes start on Wednesday.
Once they do, Eastern is prepared to prevent potential coronavirus spread.
The university is coordinating with the Department of Health and on-campus volunteers who will serve as contact tracers.
Eastern is asking students and staff to pledge to the Warrior Promise.
It’s broken down into three promises: to protect myself, others, and the Eastern community.
It mentions wearing face masks, hand washing or using hand sanitizer, and following other recommendations and signage on campus.
