HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Drivers who head through Hartford every morning may experience an easier commute starting Wednesday.
A new exit will open then on Interstate 91.
The news is expected to lead to the rejoicing of thousands of drivers, as the project should significantly ease congestion in this area.
According to transportation officials, the project created a new exit 29 along I-91 north.
Currently, it’s a right-hand exit.
As of Wednesday morning, however, drivers will begin exiting to the left.
That section of highway, which connects I-91 to routes 5 and 15, and Interstate 84 east, can get very congested during the morning and evening commutes.
The state Department of Transportation said around 80,000 drivers get caught in it every day.
As of Wednesday, there will be a two-lane exit ramp which leads right to the Charter Oak Bridge.
Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a celebratory ceremony Tuesday at 10 a.m.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.