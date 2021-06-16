HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers in Hartford are getting frustrated after a highway project that was meant to prevent back-ups is still causing them.

Exit 29 on I-91 northbound just opened last month.

Now, instead of exiting on the right side, exit 29 is on the left.

The goal of this change was to significantly ease traffic congestion, but drivers are seeing the opposite.

The Dept. of Transportation (DOT) said there are three reasons why back-ups are happening.

One, while the ramp is complete, only one lane can be open right now. The DOT said that’s because there’s still construction going on to widen the Charter Oak Bridge on the other side of the exit.

Another reason for back-ups is drivers are still getting used to the exit being on the opposite side. Some drivers are trying to get over three lanes of traffic at the last minute.

The third reason is because the area is still an active construction zone. In fact, traffic cones are still lining the entire exit.

The DOT engineer behind the project said he wants to remind drivers that this is a work in progress and the problem will get better.

"My guess is people are not used to having the exit on the opposite side of the road, perhaps they’re following their GPS’s, perhaps they are distracted," said DOT Engineer Juan Ruiz.

However, people said they are still frustrated.

“If I can avoid it, I just know it’s a disaster coming. I feel bad for the people that have to drive it. It’s so congested,” said Kittie Bell, of East Hartford.

“It’s crazy out there,” said Wayne Maffessoli, of East Hartford.

Ruiz said the area will be a construction zone until the project is slated to be completed in October 2022.

“Just to remind people we are under construction. This is work in progress. It will get better just give us some time and we’ll make it better," Ruiz said.

The DOT also said the entrance to the exit will also be extended.

It will end up starting a mile back, but that won’t be completed until October 2022.