EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A new initiative looks to help isolated communities in New England get critical supplies during the colder months of the year.
It's called Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters, or OP RENEW.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll join the U.S. Coast Guard in East Haddam on Wednesday to highlight the initiative.
With the support of their fleet of 11 ice breaking cutters, Blumenthal said OP RENEW ensures the safe and efficient delivery of heating oil, aircraft fuel, vehicles, food, and medical supplies to isolated communities throughout New England.
He'll be joining the Coast Guard at noon in East Haddam.
