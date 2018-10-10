GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Get your iPhones out!
Apple has created a new feature called “screen time.”
It lets you know how much time you and your kids spend on apps, websites and more.
Apple’s latest software update gives us screen time.
“That’s right, I did see that,” said Cheryl Salzarulo.
If you have the latest iOS version of iPhone, just head on over to your settings page and scroll down to screen time and it will display how you’ve been spending your day on the phone.
“For me personally, I find myself spending way too much time on social media,” said Lindsey DeSorbo.
But aside from a full report of personal app and website activity, screen time is looking out for families too.
“If I had young kids I’d want to know exactly how much they’ve been on their phone when they’re supposed to be doing homework or doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Salzarulo.
Screen time for family allows parents to schedule downtime away from the screen, app limits and content and privacy restrictions.
“I think children these days are just way to into their phones I mean adults are too but it’s bad for a child to get hooked on that,” Salzarulo said.
Lieutenant Corey Davis is the supervisor for Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations and says 11 to 14-year-olds are especially vulnerable to being exploited online.
“So, if a parent can limit what app they have on their phone or what apps the child has on their phone and how long they can use them parents have a little more control in order to protect their children,” said Davis.
Davis says don’t let pre-teens or teens have their phones at night in the bedroom.
“But, now we’ll be able to see what categories of apps they are spending time on. Whether they are using it for games or using it for educational purposes and we can also from our own phones shut them off if we feel like we need to,” Davis said.
In this digital age, Davis says nothing tops having a talk with your kids about online citizenship and appropriate and inappropriate online behavior.
