New Jersey governor to announce timeline to end mask mandate in state schools

(CNN) - In a dramatic shift, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday a timeline to end the state's school mask mandate, with a new policy to take effect in the second week of March, his office told CNN.
Murphy first spoke to the New York Times about his planned announcement.
The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.
The policy will allow students and school officials to be unmasked as of March, two years after the pandemic gripped the country and the region.
In November last year Murphy became the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in New Jersey.
Murphy's narrow victory was seen by some as a verdict on his and other Democratic leaders' commitments to mask and vaccine mandates, which the governor championed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(1) comment
Some sanity returning? Must be a midterms year.
