STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest after a threat was made towards Stratford High School.
According to Stratford Police, parents and students notified police of an online chat group where one of the users threatened to bring a gun to the school.
Local and federal officials identified the sender as a juvenile from Fairview, New Jersey.
They were charged with making terroristic threats.
Additional charges are not expected to be filed against the juvenile.
Police stepped up their presence at Stratford High School due to the threat.
