BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A New Jersey man is in custody after a crash that left a Brookfield officer injured.
It all unfolded this past Sunday around 7:10 p.m. on Federal Road.
Officers were on scene investigating a two-vehicle crash that recently occurred when a car rear ended a Brookfield Police cruiser.
Police say that the car had hit the cruiser at a low rate of speed.
An officer was inside the cruiser at the time of the collision and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Officials noted that the officer has since been released.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as David Bartlett, 36, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the collision.
He was subsequently arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.
Bartlett was issued a $500 bond, which he has posted.
He is slated to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, November 19.
