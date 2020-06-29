GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands of new jobs are opening up in the growing wind turbine industry.
Southeast Connecticut is gearing up to be a center of operation for building, erecting, and training people to deliver the eco-power source.
A unique training facility is located in Groton, where a new tower will be used to help train thousands of new technicians and engineers needed to build, install, and maintain offshore wind turbine farms that Orstead is planning to build off the east coast.
Each tower could be 300 feet high, or higher off the water.
“You have to be physically fit, so you’ll be obviously be required to do your climbing, coordinating yourself by your arms, your legs, you have equipment to help you out,” said Michael Schroeder, GWO coordinator.
Typically, turbine tower techs work in pairs, and if one is in trouble, the partner will have to get them to safety.
Survival System President Maria Hannah said the turbine tower training facility is one of two in the northeast.
“This is a decades long project, two or three decades, so we’re talking about educating the workforce that’s out in the area now, but we’re also talking about educating the kids that are in schools,” Hannah said.
She added that the job pay well, but potential workers will need training and confidence to do the work, and rescue as well.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.