UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The right stuff will be making its way to the Mohegan Sun Arena next summer.
The New Kids on the Block will be hangin' tough in Uncasville on July 3.
It's part of the group's "Mixtape Tour" for 2019.
Special guests will include Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.
Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
The show itself starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 3.
For more information, head here.
