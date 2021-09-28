(WFSB) - Several new traffic laws go into effect this Friday.
One of the laws is intended to protect pedestrians and make it safer to travel if you’re not in a car.
Dixwell Avenue has been the site of many hit-and-runs over the past few years.
A man died at a bus stop after a driver crashed into the enclosure that used to be there.
Residents say they’re hoping this law will make it safer for them.
"My son got hit by a car two months ago and that car took off. It was a hit-and-run," Madelyn Yeves-Alvarez of Hamden tells us.
Madelyn says her son was injured while crossing Dixwell Avenue and she has difficulty getting across the street.
"You have to run across the street, because it’s that dangerous," Yeves-Alvarez noted.
"When you’re crossing, some of them like to run and drive fast," Frank Tompkins of Hamden explained.
A law that goes into affect on Friday, the pedestrian safety act, may curb the reckless driving on Dixwell and other busy roads across the state.
Pedestrians no longer have to be in the street to signal that they’re crossing or get the right of way.
Law professor William Dunlap explains.
"It’s not necessary to enter or be about to enter. It’s also possible to signal with the hand and the arm pointing out towards the road so that drivers can see," said Dunlap.
Oncoming traffic would have to come to a stop. Drivers who fail to yield to this could face a $500 fine.
The law also gives power to local towns and cities to set speed limits.
"For the first time, we’re giving them a host of control just to how fast people should be going on state roads that travel through their town," Senator Will Haskell stated.
Senate chair of the Transportation Committee Senator Will Haskell says in 2020, there were sixty-five pedestrian deaths, up from previous years.
He’s hoping this law will create safer cities for cyclists and pedestrians.
Hamden residents are hoping to see a change as well.
"It’s going to make a difference for people to start slowing down and respecting pedestrians. We’re traveling just like they are except we don’t have wheels," Yeves-Alvarez added.
Another law that goes into affect Friday, everyone inside a vehicle will have to start wearing a seatbelt, including those in the backseat.
There will also be increased fines for distracted driving.
