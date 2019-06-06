(WFSB) - Welcomed news for many drivers in the state of Connecticut.
Lawmakers passed legislation that reduces how often people are required to visit the Department of Motor Vehicle offices.
The legislation will require residents to renew their driver’s licenses every 8 years, instead of every 6 years as required by current law.
It also extends the length of time between registrations from two years to three years.
The bill now awaits the governor’s signature.
