(WFSB) - Wine drinkers are toasting a new law that expands wine shipping regulations here in our state.
Connecticut consumers have long been able to receive wine shipments from out-of-state wineries, but this new law allows retailers or programs like wine-of-the-month clubs to ship as well.
Consumers be able to receive up to two cases of wine within a two-month period.
Connecticut becomes the 15th state with laws allowing residents to receive wine shipments from out-of-state wine stores, retailers and auction houses, and wine-of-the-month clubs.
Beginning July 1, consumers will be able to receive wine shipments.
