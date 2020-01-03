HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new state law is helping law enforcement during traffic stops, and supporters believe it improves the interaction between officers and drivers.
The new law was backed by the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association, Department of Motor Vehicles, and an autism advocacy group, who all rallied around the creation of the "Blue Envelope."
With the law, a driver would present a blue envelope to an officer, which should have registration and insurance papers. On each side, there’s information on how each party should respond during the stop.
Behavioral analysts and therapists say some may have difficulties with unfamiliar and unanticipated situations like a traffic stop. Flashing lights, loud radio calls with busy traffic noises may overwhelm a driver who is on the autism spectrum.
“There’s a lot of worry by families, their loved ones may not know what to do or may be treated in a different way or treated in a way that doesn’t help the stop be successful as it could be,” said Heather Teichman, of the Connecticut Association for Behavioral Analysis.
Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran said he believes it will create understanding.
“It keeps the anxiety down on the driver’s part and it keeps the anxiety down on the officer’s part, too,” Cetran said.
Envelopes are available at places like the Department of Motor Vehicles and police stations.
