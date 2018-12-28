HARTFORD (WFSB) - There are several new laws set to take effect on January 1. New year -- new laws.
Let's take a closer look at a handful of them -- taking effect in 2019.
"The new health care laws seem to be Connecticut's response to the efforts in Washington to undo the protections from Obamacare," Quinnipiac Professor of Law William Dunlap said.
With the fate of the affordable care act uncertain, Connecticut lawmakers have taken steps to protect the ten essential health benefits.
Beginning on January 1, most health insurance policies will be required to cover those services -- which include, emergency room trips, mental health services, pre-natal care and ongoing care for the baby throughout childhood.
"Probably the most significant changes have to do with requiring birth control devices for women without any charge at all," Dunlap said.
To help us break this all down, we spoke with William Dunlap -- a professor of law at Quinnipiac university's school of law.
Next -- we tackled the salary question.
Connecticut employers will no longer be allowed to ask prospective employees about their salary histories during job interviews.
"Asking a prospective employee what he/she makes has been a standard practice for forever," Dunlap said.
Dubbed the "Pay Equity" bill, the 2018 legislation was part of an effort to help women receive equal pay for equal work.
Proponents -- including, Democratic governor Dannel Malloy -- argued women were disproportionately harmed when an employer asked them about their past salary rates.
A move that could ensure women who were under-paid at their first job -- continue to be under-paid throughout their careers.
"It tends to force the employers to pay based on merit or based on the market rather than the individual's salary history," Dunlap said
It's also important to note --
"What the law doesn't do is prevent people from volunteering to give their salary information and it doesn't prevent the employer from asking about stock options and retirement benefits and that sort of thing," Dunlap said. "But, they're not allowed to ask how much the stock options are worth."
A new 12-dollar sur-charge will begin being levied on *certain* homeowner insurance policies at the start of the new year -- until December 31 of 2029.
Under the law, 85-percent of the revenue gathered from the surcharge will be deposited into the crumbling foundations assistance fund.
"That will create a multi-million-dollar fund, which will go a long way in repairing these problems," Dunlap said. "The rest of it goes into a separate fund designed to help with led abatement and removing other harmful materials from houses across the state."
That fund is called the department of housing fund.
Lastly, we discussed a law concerning domestic violence arrests.
Officers will have more discretion as to who they arrest in domestic violence cases under a new law.
The legislation requires law enforcement to determine which party is the dominant aggressor.
Current law would often require officers to arrest both parties -- causing chaos to the entire family, especially children.
"It also requires police officers to get training now because the police officer at the scene -- in the heat of the moment -- has to analyze the situation and decide who's at fault here, who should be arrested, and who should be left at home," Dunlap said.
This does not apply to college and university students who live together in on-campus housing and tenants who live together in a residential rental property, who are not in a dating relationship.
These are just several changes coming to Connecticut next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.