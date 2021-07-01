HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – New laws go into effect in Connecticut on Thursday, including the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Also officially in play, sports gambling, a ban on plastic bags and a new truck tax.

However, the most notable one to many people is that of recreational pot.

The recreational weed era is underway in Connecticut.

People can’t buy it here yet, but starting Thursday, July 1, you can possess up to 1.5 of ounces marijuana and smoke it in public. However, there are a bunch of restrictions lawmakers want people to study up before they light up.

People can’t smoke at work, on state property, in hospitals, hotels, and motels. They also can’t light up in cars on public property, correction facilities and halfway houses. Also, landlords can ban it on their property.

Recreational pot gets a lot of attention, but there are other new laws that took effect.

One of the most impactful was that starting Thursday, people can visit one of Connecticut’s casinos and place a wager on a favorite team because, with limited exceptions, sports gambling is now legal in the state.

Another change that could impact people every time they visit the grocery store is that plastic bags have been completely banned.

Make sure to bring reusable bags or be prepared to pay for paper.