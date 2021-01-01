HARTFORD (WFSB) - A handful of new laws took effect on Jan. 1, even as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the legislature for much of the year.
Still, the laws that took effect may mean some big changes.
Police will now have to undergo regular behavioral health assessments in order to stay on the force. The requirement was part of a sweeping police reform bill the legislature passed over the summer. Starting Friday, police will need to get behavioral health checks every five years. The hope is to identify when officers might need counseling.
"We have officers who are out there engaging with the public and we want them to be in optimal health that they can be in, not just physically, but mentally as well," said Sen. Gary Winfield, Judiciary Committee co-chairman.
Departments also need to tell the state about efforts to recruit minority officers.
Officers will also need to clearly display their badges and name tags if they interact with the public or make arrests.
"We think by requiring that officers have that identifying information on their outermost garment, it will actually protect the police officer and that it makes them more readily known," said Rep. Steven Stafstrom, Judiciary Committee co-chairman.
A handful of other new laws also start Friday.
Diabetics can now get one emergency prescription a year for medication, syringes and other equipment. Pharmacists must give a 30-day supply, and the price is capped by law.
Some seniors will see a bigger tax break this year. They can now deduct 28 percent of pensions and annuities from their state income taxes. That’s double the 14 percent from last year and the break will eventually reach 100 percent in 2025.
"It’s a very rich benefit in that it’s going to be fairly expensive to maintain," said Chris Dipentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.
One other law, electric utilities must tell regulators how they plan for and respond to major snowstorms, hurricanes and other events. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority will use that information to set minimum staffing levels for future storms.
A lot of workers are going to see a half percent tax on their paychecks. That's the funding for a new paid family medical leave program, which extends sick time. Workers who qualify can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave from work if they or a family member are ill. However, qualified employees won't start receiving the benefits until 2022.
Why doesn't the state of CT stop making seniors pay income tax on their social security?
