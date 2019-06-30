HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With the legislation session behind state lawmakers, Monday, July 1 marks the first roll-out of the laws on the books.
The session undoubtedly featured fiery arguments over controversial proposals such as recreational marijuana and tolls.
Dozens of new laws will go into effect on Monday morning, including the inclusion of black and Latino studies in public schools and in the era of the “Me Too” movement, a law that tackles sexual assault and harassment.
Beginning on Monday, Connecticut will become a national leader when it comes to paid family leave.
During the debate, families repeatedly shared personal stories of how health setbacks forced them to choose between work and caring for loved ones.
The immediate passage of this law means Connecticut employees will have up to 12 weeks off. Compensation ranges from 55 to 90 percent based on a person’s salary.
After years of fighting, the bill almost didn’t make Governor Ned Lamont’s desk until compromises were made.
Employees will pay into the program, allowing them to care for themselves, a newborn child or a sick family member.
The payroll tax is expected to begin, and employees can collect benefits in January 2022.
Also expected to go into effect, is a state grant helping police departments obtain body-cam surveillance.
In March, Channel 3 learned the Norwich Police Department was racing against a deadline vote to consider buying body cameras for its officers.
Cities and towns had until the end of June to apply for the state’s 50 percent reimbursement for the equipment as the funding was cut from the budget.
In Norwich’s case, the department tested the devices two years ago, but the cost was too much for the city at the time.
Under the grant, however, the body cams would cost $300,000, and the state will reimburse the city $150,000.
Another bill that would go into effect affects school age children. Students over the age of 6 may have and apply their own sunscreen before outdoor activities or recess at school, as long as a note is provided to the school nurse.
It grants the child autonomy because before, only school nurses could apply the sunscreen with permission from a doctor’s note.
Another bill on Connecticut resident’s radar is Ethan’s Law, which requires safe storage for all guns, loaded or unloaded.
For a complete list of New Laws, click here.
