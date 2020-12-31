HARTFORD (WFSB) - This year we’ll see only a handful of new laws starting January first, as the pandemic shut down the legislature for much of the year.
But the laws that are taking effect could mean some big changes.
"We have officers who are out there engaging with the public and we want them to be in optimal health that they can be in not just physically but mentally as well," Sen. gary Winfield, Judiciary Committee co-chairman said.
Police will now have to undergo regular behavioral health assessments in order to stay on the force. The requirement was part of a sweeping police reform bill the legislature passed over the summer. Starting Friday, police will need to get behavioral health checks every five years. The hope is to identify when officers might need counseling.
Departments also need to tell the state about efforts to recruit minority officers. And officers will need to clearly display their badges and name tags if they interact with the public or make arrests.
"We think by requiring that officers have that identifying information on their outermost garment, it will actually protect the police officer and that it makes them more readily known," Rep. Steven Stafstrom, Judiciary Committee co-chairman said.
A handful of other new laws start Friday — diabetics can now get one emergency prescription a year for medication, syringes and other equipment.
Pharmacists must give a 30-day supply, and the price is capped by law.
Some seniors will see a bigger tax break this year. They can now deduct 28 percent of pensions and annuities from their state income taxes. That’s double the 14 percent from last year and the break eventually reach 100 percent in 2025.
"It’s just a, it’s a very rich benefit in that it’s going to be fairly expensive to maintain, Chris Dipentima, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association said.
One other law — electric utilities must tell regulators how they plan for and respond to major snowstorms, hurricanes and other event. The public utilities regulatory authority will use that information to set minimum staffing levels for future storms.
