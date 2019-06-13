WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Technology isn't only our future, it's our current reality.
New legislation that is headed to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk aims to expand computer science education in schools across the state, allowing students to better prepare for their future.
The question “Why do you think students should study computer science?” sparked discussion among Chinma Uche's students at the CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor on Thursday.
"I think computer science should be in all schools because computers are everywhere in this world,” said student Nya Bentley.
The students have all taken computer science classes, and said they feel it’s important others do the same.
"Computer science seems to be becoming a new fundamental skill. You learn to read, write, and soon code,” said student Adittya Patil.
The legislation would expand the availability of computer science education in kindergarten through 12th grade schools throughout the state.
Math and computer science teacher Chinma Uche has seen first-hand the growing interest in this field.
"One of the most interesting things I saw in my class was students doing what they like and learning while doing it,” Uche said.
She knows the demand is high for people with computer science backgrounds.
"I have students who have graduated from our school and have gone ahead to work for big industries. Some have gone on to work on projects for Apple, Google, just because they had the chance to take computer science in this school,” Uche said.
"I never realized it was such an opportunity and such a privilege to have it in school,” said student Adriana Mulet Ramirez.
Some main goals are to make sure the state invests in computer science and introduces it to students early.
Shannon Marimon, executive director of Connecticut Council for Education Reform, worked to push the bill forward.
"We want to make sure all kids have that exposure and that access to computer science, and it's not a case of haves and haves not,” Marimon said.
In a statement, Gov. Lamont said “Connecticut students have consistently ranked among the best educated and most talented in the nation, however there remain persistent gaps among genders and racial groups that we need to address when it comes to STEM and computer science education in our schools. Nearly every time I speak with business executives, they tell me that one of the top necessities to build a successful company is the availability of a workforce that is trained in modern skills, particularly computational skills. Our state has been a leader in this area, but we can do better. It should not matter what neighborhood a child lives in, or their racial or socioeconomic status – we should be providing every student with the tools needed to obtain good paying, 21st century jobs. This legislation moves us one step forward, and I want to thank both chambers of the General Assembly, especially Education Committee co-chairs Senator McCrory and Representative Sanchez, for working with my administration so that this bill could be approved in the legislature and I can sign it into law.”
