(WFSB) - In a day to day dominated by smartphones and computers, we’re all looking for ways to decompress.
Now, an activity many of us did as children, is being reinvented to help take some stress away as adults.
Channel 3 looked deeper to see whether Legos could actually help our mental health or is this just a case of clever marketing?
They were created in Denmark in 1949, and no matter where you live, Legos are a visible reminder of many of our childhoods.
“Inside each of us there’s a fundamental desire to be creative and a unique way to use our hands,” said Kari Vinther Neilsen, Senior Marketing Manager of Lego.
Now, a new set of Legos could not only allow us to look into the past, but also a brighter future.
It’s called Lego Forma, a premium Lego experience for adults.
“It’s designed to be a relaxing creative challenge. It takes a couple of hours to complete one fully customized project,” said Neilsen.
Mental health experts say there is no better time than now to have an outlet that allows us to relax.
Pat Rehmer is the President of the Behavioral Health Network for Hartford Healthcare.
“It’s not just the school anxiety or the pressure we seem to be putting on our kids, it’s also older adults who are experiencing isolation and loneliness and that can lead to depression and anxiety,” said Rehmer.
Rehmer says while yoga, meditation, exercise and mindfulness can be helpful practices to reduce depression and anxiety, she says the act of playing is greatly underestimated.
That’s where Lego Forma could come into play.
“What a great way to just detach for a little while. You’re not going to be on your computer. You’re not going to be on your iPad. You’re not watching TV,” Rehmer said.
Debuted on Indiegogo, Forma will now be tested among a 10 million strong community of early adopters, entrepreneurs, makers and creatives on Indigogo’s online platform.
It’s made with sturdy rods and parts combined with customizable skins that come in different colors patterns and shapes.
In the design phase, they spent a lot of time observing nature.
“Not only did we want to harness the beauty that these creatures innately have, we also focused on adding a sense of realism to each skin to integrate life like movement without losing the creativity,” said Harald Pofahl, Lego Senior Designer.
Recently, Lego conducted a study which surveyed nearly 13,000 people to understand the relationship between well-being and play.
The report showed 91 percent of adults say play is good for their own well-being, 86 percent of adults say play helps them feel more relaxed, and 87 percent of adults say construction toys such as the Lego bricks help them be creative.
“With Lego Forma we wanted to give adults the ability to disconnect and tap into the fundamental pleasures of using your hands and imagination to build something beautiful,” said Neilsen.
Whether you build something alone or with others, bringing it back to something you enjoyed decades ago can prove to be very beneficial.
“I think we are just seeing now that some of the activities that we did as children were very effective in helping us feel better. We rode bikes, we colored, we played outside. We’ve all moved away from that quite a bit,” said Rehmer.
Right now, there is no way to buy the product because it was created as a limited short-run batch only.
The pilot is designed to learn whether there is an appetite and market for the product.
Channel 3 reached out to Lego multiple times to find out if and when the Forma will be going on sale but have not heard back.
