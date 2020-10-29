NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Election Day is less that a week away and for the first time in Connecticut's history, voters have additional options to get in their ballots.
Because of the unprecedented interest in the 2020 election and voting in it, New London expanded city clerk office hours this weekend so that people who want to vote by absentee ballot can get it done that way.
The decision came after 100,000 more people registered to vote compared to four years ago.
The city clerk's office staff will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Now, when voters head to City Hall, the building has limits. If they go to the front door, they'll only be allowed to enter one at a time.
There are a few things that people have to have done for their vote to count.
All voters must have already registered to vote, have a valid ID and also filled out an absentee ballot application. Voters can register and/or fill out the application on site. The clerk's office will give a voter a ballot.
Then when people are done voting, they can place the completed ballots inside the drop box outside.
New London isn't the only Connecticut city to offer expanded services. New Haven is also doing something similar this weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As for New London residents, more information about voting in the city can be found on the Registrar of Voters website here.
