NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a colorful bright spot coming from the amusement managers at Ocean Beach Park in New London.
They’re honoring the region’s first responders, including police officers, firefighters, the American Red Cross, and more.
Over the winter, 36 carousel horses were given fresh coats of paint, each dedicated to a community service.
“There are a lot of great organizations in southeastern Connecticut that we felt we’d like to give a little pat on the back, and there’s a lot of great individuals that needed the same. We just wanted to do something so that people could see it every day,” said Jeffrey Mullen.
The horses will be re-installed at Ocean Beach next month, which is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
