NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The snow from Winter Storm Bobby may have stopped falling, but people have been facing a different challenge in cleaning it up.

One of the hardest hit cities was New London, where help arrived on Monday.

Diandra Davis said she is part of a small army of shovelers and snow blowers cleaning up the city.

“Lot of snow, lot of hard work,” Davis said.

Winter Storm Bobby dumped 20 inches in New London on Saturday. Davis said she has basically been stuck shoveling ever since.

“[I’m] absolutely sick of it,” she said. “[I] do not like the snow whatsoever. I would rather live on an island.”

Across the street, Jacob Kroszewski fired up his snow blower for what he said seemed like the billionth time since Saturday.

“[These past few days have been] pretty, pretty nuts,” Kroszewski said. “I mean, honestly, it isn’t that bad for what it is, but it’s just long consistent hours.”

Kroszewski and his teammates with Turello Concrete and Landscaping said they have been working between 12 and 18 hours a day since shortly after Bobby’s arrival.

“Every time I do a good job, I love looking at it,” Kroszewski said. “[It] makes me feel good about myself.”

There is still a lot of work to be done. Crews have been dropping excess snow at Fort Trumbull and Ocean Beach Park. Most workers Channel 3 spoke with said they were excited about earning extra cash but were also proud of their progress.

“It’s kind of unbelievable to think like we actually achieved all of this in such a short amount [of time],” Kroszewski said.