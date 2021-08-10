New London County at high risk for COVID transmission; state sees resurgence of vaccinations

NEW LONDON, Ct. (WFSB) - The CDC moved New London County to the high risk of COVID-19 transmission category on Aug. 10.
There is no state-wide mandate, but the CDC is recommending everyone where a mask no matter what their vaccination status is.
In the last week, 152,000 Connecticut residents got their first dose.
Kevin Quinn of Vernon said, "No time better than the present. I’d rather people do it eventually than not at all."
His 11 year-old daughter is waiting for the FDA to approve the vaccine for her age group.
Meredith Quinn said she "had a pretty nasty flu once and I don’t want to have to relive that, but even more nastier."
Some have personal stories behind their vaccination.
Johannes Price said, "Her doctor gave us some advice on the vaccine, on the ingredients in the vaccine and we decided that she needs it because of her weakened immune system. I needed to protect her."
The vaccination rates at the DPH pop-up clinic at the Hartford West End Farmers Market have more than doubled.
"We feel like we’re doing the right decision and everyone should go out there and get vaccinated as well," said Lillian Price.
Click here to find a clinic near you.
Hartford and New Haven County are also in the high transmission category.
All other counties are at substantial risk.
