NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT (WFSB) – Throughout the state many are preparing for Winter Storm Bobby and Eastern Connecticut is bracing for a heavy snowfall.
The storm is quickly approaching and drivers in and passing through New London County are getting out of its way.
“We are just trying to get home as soon as we can,” said Maritza Fugaro Norton, of Westchester County.
Maritza says she and her family were not taking any chances and decided to head back home a day earlier.
“We figured we rather be stuck at home in NYC and not in a hotel with nothing to do and nowhere to go and shoveling out my car and figuring out what to do,” she said.
On Friday the governor called for a tractor trailer highway ban starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday.
A Blizzard Warning went into effect on Friday for New London County.
The plows are gearing up.
“We are getting ready by prepping all the plows right now. We actually just went to buy this truck so we are looking forward to taking care of all the gas stations in the area,” said Jason Denison of North Stonington.
The North Stonington native says he is preparing for a busy few days.
“The last storm took us about 40 hours straight so that was about 5 to 6 inches and 4,” he said.
New London could see blizzard-like conditions with the roadways fully covered so if you don’t have to go out, try to stay inside.
