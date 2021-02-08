NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Some of the highest snowfall totals from Winter Storm Digger were measured in southeastern Connecticut.
The City of New London was no exception.
The National Weather Service recorded 5.8 inches of snow as of 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Monday morning, crews were out shoveling the downtown area and using snowblowers. They said it was fortunate the snow did not continue to fall through the night.
As a result, plows were able to get out on the roads and do a pretty good job of clearing them.
The big point of discussion on Monday was the city’s parking ban. Vehicle owners needed to be off the roads for plows to come through.
Some streets had parking on the even sides of the street. In the downtown area, there was no on-street parking.
The last storm, Winter Storm Cooper, some people did not do such a good job with that, according to police. Officers said they issued more than 150 snow-related parking tickets and towed more than 50 vehicles.
They said it really impeded snow removal.
They asked not to have a repeat with Winter Storm Digger.
