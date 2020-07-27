NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Extreme temperatures like those the state saw on Monday make a very dangerous job even more dangerous.
New London firefighters have been trying to stay safe as they battle smoke, flames, and intense heat during the summer days.
“All the guys went through it,” said Chief Thomas Curcio, New London Fire Department. “They decided where they should put stuff.”
Monday morning, Curcio showed Mayor Michael Passero, a former New London firefighter, how a ladder truck helps the department save lives.
“There’s more ability with this tower ladder,” Curcio said. “It’s safer to operate off the tower than it is on top of that ladder and rescue people out of upper floors. There’s just a lot you can do with that vehicle.”
“This investment not only protects the people in New London day in and day out, but it also provides extra mutual aid for neighboring cities,” Passero said.
That was apparent early Monday morning as a fire sliced through a home in nearby Waterford. New London responded to the call.
RELATED: Dog killed, 4 forced out by house fire in Waterford
Four people were home, including two teens. They got out safely. A small dog did die, however.
Even in the morning hours though, firefighters faced an age-old challenge even modern technology can’t solve: Intense heat.
“It was hot. We went through a lot of firefighters out there. You just have to constantly rotate people in and out, make sure they take a break, [and] make sure they are hydrated,” Curcio said.
Curcio said in this kind of weather, department leaders need to make sure firefighters remove their equipment right away for safety reasons, drink plenty of water, and most importantly monitor every firefighter as they battle smoke and flames because sometimes when adrenaline kicks in they don’t realize how long they’ve been in a burning building.
He said even with the latest and greatest equipment, the most valuable resource fire departments have is firefighters themselves.
“You have to come out and make people take a break because they don’t want to stop,” Curcio said. “Once they get in there, they want to finish the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.