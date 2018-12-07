NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London firefighters delivered a baby outside of the firehouse on Friday.
According to the fire department, a car arrived at the station with the mother in labor.
The baby was delivered in front of the fire department headquarters.
No other details were released.
Tonight the members working at fire department headquarters delivered a baby in front of the firehouse. A car arrived at the station with a mother in labor. Great job to all. #staffingmatters— New London Firefighters (@Local1522) December 8, 2018
FAILURE: "....firefighters delivery baby...."? What are you trying to say? Doesn't anyone proof read your writers? This must be one of the CNN writers you've taken on.
