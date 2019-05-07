NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London firefighters are learning to save their own lives this week, should they get trapped while battling a fire, with no other escape but a window.
Thanks to a grant created after the deaths of three New York City firefighters in 2005 who had to jump to their deaths, each firefighter in the Whaling City is getting personal rope gear and training so they too can escape.
“Our standard operating procedure now is if a working fire comes in, the subbase fast team comes, firefighter assistance search team, that’s a team of firefighters that will come in and set up ladders on the exterior of the buildings,” said New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio.
Property owner Eric Holmberg allowed firefighters to use his vacant buildings on Hamilton Street for the training to take place.
For more about the program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.