NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire Friday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
According to New London Fire Battalion Chief Mark Waters, crews responded to 61A Nob Hill Road to find a first floor apartment on fire.
Firefighters braved the smoke and flames and ventured inside to conduct a search.
A male party was located in the bathroom and was carried out of the burning apartment.
Battlation Chief Waters says the victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews were able to knock the fire down within ten minutes.
This cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.
