NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Chocolate lovers will enjoy an event happening in New London on Wednesday evening.
The weekly Eat in the Street event is held every Wednesday through September on Bank Street, with different themes.
“It brings people in who don’t normally come to New London and don’t know what’s going on in New London," said Rod Cornish, of Hot Rods.
Wednesday’s theme is chocolate, so participating restaurants are offering a chocolate-themed food menu.
Restaurants like the Right Path Organic Café enjoy showing off what they offer patrons.
“It’s nice that they’re going to showcase the business that are down here, so I think that will be great and it’s a good opportunity for all of us to put our best foot forward and let people see what we have to offer,” said Robert Bernardo, of Right Path Organic Café.
Parking is $5 in the South Water Street garage, and there’s a firework show at 9 p.m.
