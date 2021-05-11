NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in New London early Tuesday morning.
The fire on Rosemary Street is being investigated as arson, according to New London police chief Peter Reichard.
"At 4 a.m., we got a call for a structure fire and when they arrived there was heavy fire near the first floor porch area and they went in and got the tenants out," said Chief Thomas Curcio, New London Fire Department.
It was extinguished by the time a Channel 3 crew arrived around 5:30 a.m.
Four people were inside the house at the time.
The New London Fire Department said a woman was taken to the hospital. The woman is expected to be ok.
Extensive burn damage could be seen on the outside of the home. The windows on the first, second, and third floors were shattered.
Along with firefighters from New London, crews from Groton also responded.
A large police presence was also spotted around the scene.
No other details were released.
