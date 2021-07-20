NEW LONDON, Ct. (WFSB) - New London has launched a new year-round program for kindergarteners and first graders at Winthrop Elementary and Nathan Hale Schools.
Students will have 6 weeks of learning then have two weeks off.
Marquis Williams, a parent, said, "I think its a good idea. It will give him a chance to have a break and absorb everything . Its new, so, we’ll see how it works.”
Another parent, Michelle Johnson said her son thrives on routine, and this new program will give him the routine he misses during the summer.
During the 6th week, parents will come to school.
“A huge piece here is really switching the way we teach and that teachers are teaching in teams,” said Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie. “And a big piece is also parent engagement. So parents will come to school week 6 with their children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.