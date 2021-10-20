NEW LONDON (WFSB) – A New London man was arrested after his car was spotted loitering at a stop sign. The car and the driver were not moving for several minutes. When New London police showed up at the scene, police found the driver was asleep. The driver was later identified as Tavarion Brewer. Upon further investigation, the police found drug paraphernalia in his car. Brewer was in possession OF 1500 bags of fentanyl that weight 325 grams. He was also found with $3,357, a scale, and a BB gun rifle. These items were then taken away from Brewer
Brewer was officially charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, misuse of registration plates, failure to carry proof of minimum insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brewer was held on bond and appeared in court today, October 20.
