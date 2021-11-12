NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Another Connecticut resident is being charged in his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The Dept. of Justice said 24-year-old Jeremy Baouche, of New London, was arrested on Wednesday on a criminal complaint that was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Baouche is being charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
On Wednesday, Baouche faced a judge in New Haven and was released on a $100,000 bond.
He’s slated for a virtual court appearance on Nov. 18.
Court documents said they received a tip that Baouche graduated from UConn and is reportedly "employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat as an engineer according to LinkedIn."
The FBI said it was tipped off by three different informants.
Documents also say Baouche was seen on surveillance footage carrying a megaphone. He was reportedly inside the Capitol for 15 minutes that afternoon.
Electric Boat did turn over an internet search history by Baouche on a company computer. It included topics like U.S. Capitol layout, guns, rifle scopes, lasers and Donald Trump.
Baouche’s own cell phone also had videos of him inside and outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Welcome to the new USA. So much for "The People's House".
Electric Boat is looking to hire engineers (plus 1 more).
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
