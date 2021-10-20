LEDYARD, CT. (WFSB) – Nicholas Daddario, a New London man, was arrested and charged with following too close, operating under suspension, and DWI after a two-car crash in Ledyard.
The crash happened at the intersection of Indiantown Road and Trolley Line Boulevard.
There were no injuries.
