New London man arrested for shooting woman; charged with assault

NEW LONDON, Ct. (WFSB) - Daezhane Washington was arrested and charged with assault, on July 29, after a woman was shot in New London.
According to New London Police, they received a 911 call on July 24, reporting a gun shot victim near Mitchel Ct., and Montauk Ave.
When police arrived, they found a female gunshot victim. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, police were able to seize a gun,
An arrest warrant was served on July 26, charging Washington with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal attempt/ tampering with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.