NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Michael Albert, 39, of New London was arrested on Tuesday evening for stealing a woman’s purse, according to police.
The woman was walking around 70 State St.in New London when Albert took her purse and then ran away.
Police said a good Samaritan called 911 to describe the suspect and where he was headed.
Police found Albert on Gov. Winthrop Blvd. The victim was able to identify the suspect and all her belongings were returned to her.
Albert was charged with robbery, larceny and breach of peace.
