NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a shooting in New London that happened on July 13.
Christopher Whitley, 32, of New London, was arrested on Thursday.
The crime happened just after 11:30 a.m. on July 13.
Police said they responded to a report of a person shot on Walden Avenue.
When they arrived, they said they found the victim semiconscious from a gunshot wound.
The victim was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and remained hospitalized as of Thursday, police said.
Investigators learned Whitley was the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
They arrested him around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal attempt at murder and first-degree assault.
