NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London man was taken into custody over the weekend after a crash involving several vehicles.
It happened just after 4:30 Saturday evening on Jefferson Avenue near the corner of Broad Street.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the collision.
Police say that two people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators found that one of the drivers, identified as 25-year-old Rafael Pacheco of New London, was under the influence and had been driving with a suspended license.
Pacheco was subsequently arrested on several charges, including DUI and failure to maintain a proper lane.
