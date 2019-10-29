NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Three mayoral candidates for the city of New London will be taking part in a debate on hot topic issues on Tuesday night.
The topics that voters are most concerned about are education, taxes, and development.
Democratic candidate Mayor Michael Passero, who is a retired career firefighter, is seeking another four-year term as mayor.
“I think after four years, we have a lot of momentum. I’ve assembled a great team, whether you’re looking at the city in terms of human services, development,” Passero said.
Development has been a key part of the city’s future. It’s created housing and a positive ripple effect on the region economy.
Republican candidate Marty Olsen is a five-term city council member who has been critical of the Passero administration, primarily for the cost overruns concerning the Green Harbor Beach infrastructure rebuild along Pequot Avenue.
“I think this is symptomatic of our current administration. They just gotta go 'hells bells' and are not responsive to the people, the neighbors in this community right now,” Olsen said.
The community has not had a big voter turnout. The last mayoral election with 14,793 registered voters only had a turnout of 3,394 voters. That equates to a low 23% turnout.
Compared to the last general election two years ago, there were 15,795 registered voters with only 3,101 heading to the polls, which was 19.63% of the vote.
The voter turnout is one reason the third candidate seeking the mayoral seat is stepping in.
Political newcomer, Frida Barrigan, is an author.
“So, as I’ve gone around our community talking to people, I’ve asked what do you love about New London? What frustrates you? How do you need things to be different? And the number one thing I’m getting is we need a community center, we need more money for our schools,” Barrigan said.
It’s likely these topics, such as schools, economic development, and city services will echo at the debate.
The debate hosted by the Neighborhood Alliance will started at 6:30 p.m. with a meet and greet with the candidates followed by audience questions at 7 p.m.
