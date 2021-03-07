NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The community of New London is shaken tonight.
Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy. His mother is the suspect in his death.
We learned the suspect is 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto. She’s been charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.
Her bond is set at $1 million.
This all started around 6:30 Sunday morning.
NLPD investigating the death of a child in the Nautilus Drive area. Please avoid this area while NLPD and CSP process the scene for evidence. There are no threats to the community. pic.twitter.com/ak1Ja106Hl— ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) March 7, 2021
Officers responded to a call of a woman in an apartment complex parking lot on Nautilus Drive hitting cars with a bat, but the suspect was nowhere to be found when officers got there.
As officers were talking to the owner of one of the damaged cars, the suspect returned and told officers she hurt her son.
Officers immediately went into her apartment and tried CPR on the child, but he died shortly after he got to the hospital.
During the briefing, you could feel the emotional toll this has on Mayor Michael Passero and Police Chief Peter Reichard.
“I was at the crime scene while the child was being transported to the hospital, so I talked to the officers who first arrived to the scene. They were choked up by it. All of them there have children. Couple of them have children the same age and it hits home. It hits you right in the guts," explained Chief Reichard.
State Police also responded to this, as did the New London Judicial District State’s Attorney’s office.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on the boy at 9 Monday morning.
In a statement, New London Mayor Michael Passero said:
"As our city mourns the tragic death of a child, we express our sympathy to the family & wish comfort to all who mourn Special word of consolation & gratitude to first responders (our police, firefighters, paramedics) for their heroic efforts to save a precious young life."
Stay tuned to WFSB as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.