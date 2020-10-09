NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Four cities and towns are grappling with how to handle Phase 3 of Connecticut’s reopening and a rise in COVID-19 cases at the same time.
Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday that he’s allowing local officials to decide whether to put things on pause.
New London is planning to move forward into Phase 3 and that decision isn’t being made lightly.
There is free testing and other steps to try to get the mini outbreak under control, but many of the city’s restaurants say it’s crucial that the city moves forward.
New London is dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases just as restaurants are being able to expand seating capacity.
Lamont said that cities and towns can decide how to handle a rise in cases.
“But in those areas that have the higher daily cases, like the four we just mentioned, we are thinking about allowing that be at their discretion,” Lamont said.
New London Mayor Michael Passero is going forward with Phase 3, raising indoor capacity at restaurants and some other businesses from 50 to 75 percent.
The other towns Lamont named, Windham, Norwich, and Preston, have not released if they plan to move forward.
“We’re looking at our data almost daily and response to those increases where they might occur,” said Jennifer Muggeo, Deputy Director of Ledge Light Health District.
The local health district is working to get the rise under control. This include testing sites around the city, trying to get a sense of how widespread it is.
People at one of New London’s testing sites had mixed feelings about what to do.
“I do think that we’re going a little too fast, like with the restaurants and what not, it’s probably not a smart thing to do,” said Gerald King.
“Now, we just got to rely that people are going to do the right thing, wear their mask, wash their hands, social distance. It’s not a rocket science thing to do,” said Dennis Piscatelli.
Even among restaurant owners there is some disagreement.
"I don't agree with the 75 percent yet," said Mario Rondon, Owner of Mambo in New London.
Maria Rondon is the owner of Mambo in New London. She wants the city to pause on Phase 3 of the reopening. She says now is not the time to increase indoor seating capacity.
"The 75 percent is, yeah it's helpful because I need the money, but the COVID is still rising," Rondon said.
Other owners want to move forward with Phase 3.
"Once you're open, we were closed for eight weeks and then got open, once you're closed again, that's pretty much kind of a death sentence," said Barry Neistat, Owner of Muddy Waters Cafe.
