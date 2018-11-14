NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A New London man was arrested on Tuesday evening after he brandished a weapon.
Police were called to Connecticut Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. for the report of a young male brandishing a handgun.
When officers arrived, they found the male, 18-year-old Jonathan Lopez, with a pistol.
Police seized a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol and eight 9mm Luger Hollow Point bullets.
Lopez was charged with breach of peace and carrying a pistol without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.