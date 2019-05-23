NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Another New London school employee is facing sex assault charges.
On Thursday morning, police arrested Jevon Elmore, amid an ongoing investigation involving New London Public School employees.
Police said Elmore was hired as a paraprofessional last summer.
He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
This arrest comes a couple weeks after a New London school 'climate specialist' was fired from his position at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
Corriche Gaskin, 35, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student over the course of several years.
Elmore's arrest is a result of information revealed during that investigation.
