NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – The New London police chief has been cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.
Police Chief Brian Wright was placed on leave last month after allegations surfaced.
However, an investigation into the matter revealed he did nothing wrong and has been reinstated by the mayor.
New London's chief of police was placed on administrative leave with pay.
